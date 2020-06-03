A LUSAKA man has been sentence to two years behind bars for stealing a copper wire worth K280 property of Kafue Sugar substation.

Appearing at the Lusaka Magistrates Court before magistrate Martha Miti was Dickson Chaba accused of stealing an eight metres copper wire worth K280 property of Kafue Sugar company.

Chaba is also accused of assaulting Cephas Mbazima,44, an electrician of Nampundwe causing him actual bodily harm.

Chaba denied the charges in both counts and did not call any witnesses.

In mitigation, Chaba asked for mercy from the court saying he has a child and grandmother to take care of.

Magistrate Miti said theft is theft despite the things stolen.

She said even though the wire stole was recovered it doesn’t change the fact that it was stolen.

The court jailed Chaba for two years with hard labour.