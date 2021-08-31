He writes….

During our TVBAKWETU presentation last night, I said some things I shouldn’t have said.

In justifying the appointment of a non-journalist-trained Anthony Bwalya as press aide, I misspoke to give the impression that may have come off as offensive to professional journalists. I didn’t mean to offend; and for that please accept my apologies.

Mr. Bwalya is an excellent choice and has the training, education and attitudes necessary to do the job. However, I could have expressed this without sounding offensive to the trained professional journalists.

Journalism is a noble profession with rigorous training and education. Journalists sacrifice daily for the good our country. They are in fact, the fourth estate.

To you colleagues in the media, please accept my sincere personal apology and this was my fault and my fault alone.

Thank you.