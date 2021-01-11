ELIAS MUNSHYA ASKS RIGHT QUESTIONS

#Bakwetu

I have a ask:

1. Why has Dr. Chilufya been terminated?

2. When did Dr. Lungu know that Dr. Chilufya was a thief?

3. All along, Dr. Lungu has been defending Dr. Chilufya including when the ACC took Dr. Chilufya to court. Dr. Lungu clearly told the ACC to leave his cabinet alone, or something to that effect.

4. How come that suddenly, after the LunguBee scandal is brought in the open in parliament, that Dr. Chilufya gets fired? The facts are the same. The story is the same, how come the firing comes after the LunguBee gate?

5. Firing this corrupt thief should be the beginning. Could Dr. Lungu act on his close associate who took that HoneyBee tender? It is difficult to understand how, the President’s close associate gets awarded the HoneyBee $17 million tender. Accountability must extend to LunguBee.

6. Corruption and theft never pays. This is a tribute to the News Diggers and The Mast who have been on this issue for years. They exposed the rot caused at the Ministry of Health. Continue holding this government accountable. Dr. Lungu must encourage all these people and commend them for being whistleblowers exposing the LunguBee scandal.

7. Dr. Chilufya should now be prosecuted for theft, corruption, and exposing people to utusele, utuswende, and bola bola die to fake condoms.

8. Lyonse li, mwalikene. Ngalelo caba shani? Is this a way to cover up the LunguBee scandal?