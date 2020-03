#Bakwetu

Why is Bill 10 being promoted by just us Ba Pente?

No Chimpempe. No Katolika. No UCZ. No Anglicans. No RCZ.

Just us ba Pente.

We want to turn Zambia into a Pentecostal nation? If this is about the Christian morals and ethics; why aren’t other Christians and Christian groupings promoting Bill 10?

By Elias Munshya