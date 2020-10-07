South African born Elon Musk is the richest man to ever come out from the African root, tho often referred to as an American billionaire.

Born to a South African Dad and a Canadian Mom, Elon Musk was birthed and raised in Pretoria, Traansval, South Africa.

After his parents divorce, Elon opted to live with his father in SA after his mom left for Canada. He later fell out with his dad who he referred to as a terrible person and moved to Canada just before his 18th birthday after obtaining a passport through his Canadian Mom.

Elon moved to America after living few years in Canada. He is the CEO of electronic car brand, Telsa, he founded Space X, an aerospace manufacturer, he also inspired the creation of SolarCity and also co-founded OpenAI.

Elon Musk was rated the 30th richest man in the World in 2019 with a fortune of about $22.6Billion, more than any other African including the famous Richest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote.

He has multiple citizenship including, South African, Canadian and American