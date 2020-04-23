Emmanuel Adebayor confirms he’s not donating to Togo’s Covid-19 cause

Now 36, Emmanuel Adebayor is undoubtedly the most famous footballer in Togolese history.

Adebayor, who is currently back in his hometown of Lomé in Togo due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has recently been playing for Paraguayan side Club Olimpia.

In England, Adebayor had a long Premier League career with Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

However, the striker has confirmed on a Facebook Live video that he’s not donating to Togo’s Covid-19 cause.

What did Emmanuel Adebayor actually say?

As translated by Goal.com and the Daily Mail, Emmanuel Adebayor told his audience:

I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others.

I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo…

I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

Some think that I was the one who introduced the virus in Lomé. It is very unfortunate, but this country is like that.

I do what I want and eat what I want. Later, there will be people who will criticise me for the fact that I did not make a donation in Lomé (capital of Togo).

A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.

Emmanuel Adebayor: Recent Instagram posts

Samuel Eto’o & Didier Drogba

We’ve previously reported on how Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has got involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Drogba has offered his foundation’s Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan to the Ivory Coast government.

The hospital is likely to be used as a screening centre for coronavirus.

As for Samuel Eto’o, he has donated relief packages to families in need in Cameroon.