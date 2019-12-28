– Emmanuel Adebayor is a Togolese player who currently plays for Turkish club Kayserispor

– The 35-year-old striker has £360,000 Rolls-Royce and £18,000 Can-Am Spyder in his garage

– He is among the richest footballers whose love for exotic cars knows no bound

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor is one of the richest footballers in the world considering the properties he has acquired and also the clubs he played for.

Emmanuel Adebayor started his football career on the streets of Lome in Togo before some scouts noticed him and took him to France in 1999.

Today, history can bear witness that Emmanuel Adebayor has played for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham where he made big money for himself.

Richest footballers everywhere in the world are known to be riding expensive cars, living in gigantic mansions thanks to what they earn at their clubs every week.

Adebayor who currently plays for Turkish club Kayserispor is a fan of beautiful cars and he has many of them in his garage.

He boasts of an amazing array of cars which he keeps safely undercover at a custom-built hangar at his big mansion in Accra, Ghana.

£360,000 Rolls-Royce and £18,000 Can-Am Spyder and Mercedes-Benz G65 SUV are among the rides inside the house of Emmanuel Adebayor.

There are also news that the 35-year-old striker used to also buy cars for his friends and associates.

Take a look below