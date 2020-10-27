By Emmanuel Chilekwa

THE GODS ARE AGAINST HH?

“Is UPND a Surrogate of Western forces? As he auctioned the country already, Why does he love ba Mwisa over Zambians?”

Few days ago, when I saw a video of whites sending an indepence congratulatory message for Zambia’s leading opposition, Hakainde Hichilema, I wondered whether the gods never ever want Hakainde Hichilema to ever rule Zambia.

I asked myself – “How come HH sees nothing wrong in aligning himself with foreign forces for political support or promotion?”

The second question I asked us: “why does he give this propensity to be perceived as a foreign-supported surrogate of the Capitalists or imperialist forces?”

I asked myself a 3rd Question : “Has my country been auctioned already?”

With the above queries, the sovereign spirits of my late father, Warrant Officer Class 2 in the Northern Rhodesia army, overcame my weakness that I need to say something.

HH, seems aloof to the local feelings and emotions of Zambians. His political crusade is always missed even when victory is on his eyebrows, but he’s talented to blow it off just like that.

Hence the many opportunities he has attempted to go to Plot 1 he has squandered the opportumity.

He had a clear chance to succeed when late Michael Chilufya Sata got into a pact with him in 2009.

But HH believed he was bigger and better than Sata as he wanted Sata to be below him.

Sata, with immense political expertise, opted out of such a pact to go it alone and he wonthe 2011 elections.

Fate had it that that had HH agreed to “humble” himself, this time around, HH could have been in Plot 1 doing his 2nd Term, not striving to win.

Where’s the problem?

My young brother HH’s emotions and elated self-importance and elevated worth blinds him from being humble in order to attain the ultimate goal.

Now ECL, who was nowhere to Plot 1, who had only 28days to campaign in 2015 following death of Mr. Sata, is at the helm.

It’s wise to learn the ropes to greatness even from the foolish.

Five times failing to attain his goal, HH now faces a do or die uphill battle.

The PF is serious about the forthcoming Elections.

The change to the new voters roll, Bill 10 and Privatisation crusade are the 3 pronged spikes aimed at catching out HH, they plan 24/7.

Why? Several reasons at hand.

HH is perceived to be a surrogate of foreign forces.

Just recently we heard of the $400,000 East African deal with Dr Nevers Mumba being cited as having pocketed 90% of the same – it’s all in public domain.

Worst still, on this score is the mentioning of some rebel leader rendering support. I have not heard any statement partying away this assertion or claim, as serious as it is.

In the previous general election, we saw a swarm of EU gurus at HH’s house. As much as it was portrayed as diplomatic visit, we know that diplomats have their inert foreign agendas.

Now today, even when it’s clear that the PF has messed up big time, when then country is swinging between Green and Red, from the blues – boom, whites want HH to rule.

I dont know if the gods realy dont want HH or the man is set never to rule this country.

One thing all people agree to is that HH can make our economy tick, no doubt.

But one issue they all believe is that HH is a surrogate of the foreign forces and this video here just goes to show who wants HH much more than the Zambians.

And we know that the interests of these foreigners is not for Zambia or Africa, they still want to continue keeping us where we are in poverty.

The World Bank, the IMF and the Chinese all have one agenda – to impoverish Africans.

So, when a normal Zambian see such kind of whites promoting our very own Tonga Bull, chances are that they resolve to keep the status quo of the Chawama fellow in State House than bring on _ba mwisa_ at any cost.

Today, reports are surfacing on the deal between HH and the foreigners, much to the disgust of Zambian voters.

Now that some senior Members of the United Party for National Development (UPND), have castigated their leader, Hakainde Hichilema for allowing a video of white sponsors wishing him a happy Independence Anniversary.

Hichilema, who is under pressure from his sponsors to win the upcoming 2021 elections, allowed a video of people he has promised farm lands and mines, to appear in the video.

But some senior members of the party called this stunt as childish and dangerous for their image to voters.

They have urged Hichilema to tame his publicity team in Zambia and abroad.

They said the video exposes Hichilema’s links to individuals controlling UPND from South Africa.

_”We know he has promised them farmlands and the mines, but do we have to expose and show that?” They said._

_”It’s these foolish acts that make us lose elections everytime”, they lamented._

It is claimed that the UPND is sponsored by *Brenthurst Foundation*, a charity wing of the *Oppenheimer Family*.

Brenthurst Foundation have been sponsoring Hichilema to win since 2011, hoping that he could offer the mines to Anglo-America Corporation if he won the elections.

Brenthurst Foundation Executive Director, Greg Mills has set up a media team to prop up the purported soiled image of Hichilema abroad.

Mills usually pens articles against President Edgar Lungu and his government and publishes them in major newspapers in South Africa and London.

He also writes articles that white-washes Hichilema’s leadership potential.

The senior members have expressed anxieties fearing that Zambians may discover or suspect that the party has already sold the country.

Zambia is not South Africa where even pure white-driven campaign is acceptable. This video is undermining HH’s quest to Plot 1 as PF will maximise to use it during the 12 August 2021 general election as a person sponsored by foreigners to serve foreign interests.

Just my take.

Emmanuel Chilekwa

27 October 2020