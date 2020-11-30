The Mwense Formula – Part 4

MWAMBA AND THE MANIPULATION OF ECZ FIGURES TO SUIT ECL IN 2021

By Mainda Simataa | 30 Nov 20 | Lusaka

Emmanuel Mwamba: spin doctor, ambassador or electoral maestro?

The silent and little-known presence on Zambian soil of late President Chiluba’s spin doctor and now PF’s playboy ambassador to Ethopia, is no surprise to those that know the history of Chiluba’s last chola boy…but he learned something from his principle, and now he’s the new VJ of the PF…the number-crunching election strategist you hire to set up the electoral rigging framework before you deploy the tech guys and foot soldiers into the field to execute the plan.

QUALIFICATION

Mwamba’s close association, both as a spin doctor and private secretary to the late master dribbler, President Chiluba, the first man to ever rig multiparty elections (1996) on an industrial scale in what eminent statesman and MMD founding National Secretary Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika has come to refer to as the NIKUV SAGA – the quality yellow voters cards that were printed in Israeli, but of which many never received!

For ECL, Mwamba is the man who knows, or at least sat with or studied the tricks of those men who know how the system works, and pulled off an unlikely and controversial win for Chiluba when he should have lost, and not once, but twice, the last being for his annointed successor Mwanawasa, who still managed to become President with 21% of the vote, only inches ahead of his closest rival who actually won the election, Anderson Mazoka of UPND, 2001.

Today in 2020, a few months to go before the most important election in Zambia’s history, the current unpopular and embattled ECL needs a man and a team to pull off an impossible win for him. But to pull off that stunt, someone needs to manipulate the voters register for him in such a way that should he steal a win like he did in 2016, the data should be set to back him up by showing that he had more registered voters in his strongholds turnout to vote.

All said, Mwamba is back in Zambia, unofficially, and all traffic, all statements and data flowing in and out of ECZ or Nshindano’s mouth, has to be approved by him – the spin doctor is in charge of what is likely the biggest assignment of his life, a mission impossible, because ECL is a man who’s impossible to sale, a man rejected and unwanted by everyone, including those closest to him.

Look out for the last article in the Mwense Formula – Part 5: POLICE BRUTALITY AND CADRE VIOLENCE, ECL’S LAST TRUMP CARD!