HH HAS NO SENSE OF URGENCY, MWAMBA.

… As he says 100 days in office has been wasteful.

Lusaka.. Tuesday, November 30 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba says it is disappointing that President Hakainde Hichilema is not in the hurry to change the welfare of the country.

Mr Mwamba said Mr Hichilema and the new dawn government is departing from its promises.

He said during Hot FM programme today, the President has not done anything to show off.

He said Mr Hichilema is even taking time to appoint people in key positions which are critical to the nation.

Mr Mwamba said this development is a drawback.

“The President is not taking issues of the nation with sense of urgency.

This is very worrying because this is the person who gave us timeline that when voted he will do this in 48 hours, will do this in 30 days but nothing is being done,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said the state of the economy need quick intervention but nothing serious is coming out from the new government.

He said President the new Government talked about restructuring the debt but this is not happening.