EMMERSON LOSING GRIP ON MAGOYE CONSTITUENCY, AS MALAMBO TAKES THE WARD PRIMARIES WITH A HEALTHY LEAD

…while incarcerated Mazabuka Mayor jump-starts primary landslide lead behind bars

Elsewhere in Magoye Constituency of Mazabuka, UPND Provincial youth Chairman, Mweemba Malambo is enjoying a healthy lead at ward level against 11 others candidates, including incumbent, Emmerson Machila.

Malambo (in red) has polled 195 votes ahead of Machila who got 104 votes from the 11 Wards in the Constituency.

Confusious Mweene got 53 votes in third position, Farewell Hachingala got 46, Nacoombe Kabunda amassed 33 votes while Nsubula Hachipabeenda got 18 votes ahead of David Chiko 10.

Happiness Dimbwe got 4 votes, Robert Hakanseke got 1 vote, while Raymond Ng’andu and Hamoonga Mooya both got nothing.

At mayoral level, incarcerated Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda has recorded a walk over of a victory, amassing 419 votes from the 20 wards in the district.

Former Magoye MP, Oliver Mulomba who came out second got 177 votes and Deputy Mayor Chipo Chiiya came out third with 120.

Willfred Mulomba got 98 votes while Anold Kwapu finished bottom with 21 as voting continues at Constituency and District level Tuesday.

Police in Solwezi Monday morning attempted to disrupt the UPND primary elections for Solwezi Central Constituency.

UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo tells Byta FM News that the police are advancing the reasons that the opposition did not get a permit to hold their elections.

He however says the elections went ahead at ward level despite the attempts and expects the process to continue Tuesday.

Meanwhile Nkombo has disclosed that the National Management Committee will only disclosed the names of adopted candidates at a point dimmed fit by the party’s highest organ.

Section Five of the Public Order Act states that every person intending to assemble a public meeting, procession or demonstration shall give police at least seven days’ notice of that person.

The public order has been criticized as a prohibitive and outdated piece of law, especially for opposing voices – but authorities say it is required to preserve law and order.