By Kasebamashila Kaseba

EMPEROR KOSWE’S NEWEST SHOWPIECE BRIDGE ACROSS NO RIVER AS THE NEWEST NORMAL

Once upon a time in the year of the Koswe the Rat King of the rat race reign or era in the newest normal, he built and commissioned, instead of burrows like at the Koswe Confiscated Mines (KCM) a showpiece fly-over bridge over no river.

Therefore, it came to pass that in the same year of the rat race reign, Koswe The Rat King also renamed The Handsome Tiger thus also renamed Koswe the Rat Emperor of decongestion showpiece bridge that also brought rat congestion at the commissioning.

Otherwise, Koswe the Rat King commissioned decongestion by congestion.

In the rat sense, Koswe rather than decongest the rat race or rat traffic needed to decongest his thoughts.

In building and commissioning the best showpiece bridge decongestion at congested commissioning; he forgot he already called the tabletop bridge over no river; memory congested or forget to decongest his head, that the tabletop was already called the best bridge.

Before he could commission it, Koswe had built himself actual castles in the air or skyscraper mansions without commissioning them; but stood dumbstruck without his tusk mask at the bridge.

He marveled at the beautiful, handsome, sexy, appetizing and melodious master showpiece of a bridge.

He marveled the actual infrastructure was better than artistic drawings.

Every rat present at the spectacle fell into worship adoration of the master showpiece bridge.

He recovered his breath and speech.

He cleared his eyes and voice.

Chwi. Chwi. Chwi.

Translation.

Only ugly and sadistic enemies of progress and beauty cannot see progress and beauty of this master showpiece.

Chwee. Chwee. Chwee, roared the other rats.

Viva. Viva. Viva. To more bridges.

As he beheld the master showpiece bridge, the other congested rats only beheld him fooling himself and encouraging him to it that is congested his mind.

He was proud of the rat congestion of the rat traffic decongestion project that even went viral.

Until one tiny rat called Shown E-knock Tebble asked in a tiny lone voice amidst the rat cheerful noise why the master showpiece bridge was not across a river but flying over dammed traffic congestion under the bridge.

Koswe The Rat Emperor pre-emptied that, if Tebble had wanted rivers without bridges as the olden abnormal, the newest normal Emperor would also build a thousand rivers with 10,000 bridges.

Tebble, said the Empire of the Hindos river who was building the decongestion flyover bridges over congestion was building Himself hospitals for the golden crown epidemic and treatment of thought decongestion.

So saying, Tebble was re-arrested, into the congested dungeon, for alleging imperial thought congestion or blockade whereas other unmasked rats’ congestion of court corridors was lawful.