By DAISY MULENGA

Some of the more than 3000 teachers who were employed by government but have not been put on the payroll this morning stormed President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Kasama residence to air their grievances.

The teachers who were employed in different years with the majority having been employed in 2020 have expressed displeasure at working without salaries.

Caroline Namusokwe, one of the affected teachers, was employed in 2006 but has never been put on the payroll.

The teachers say they are frustrated as no one can enjoy reporting for work every day when no salary paid at the end of the month.