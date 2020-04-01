Employees Must Be On Paid Annual Leave Following The Outbreak Of The COVID-19 Pandemic.

The special Tripartite Consultative Labour Council (TCLC) has urged employers to place their employees on paid annual leave following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko disclosed in a statement that the Council, which comprises of Government, the Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) and the labour movements, (ZCTU) and (FFTUZ), noted that the regulations restricting gatherings have impacted the labour market as some businesses or institutions have suspended operations.

The Minister said the suspension of operations by some businesses and institutions have invariably posed challenges to the administration of employment relations.

“Following the discussions with the social partners, consensus was reached on a number of measures to be instituted in the immediate and mid-term and will be progressively implemented and reviewed. The Special TCLC meeting resolved to implement the following measures:

(1) To place employees on paid annual leave. This should include those with few or without any accrued leave days. However, the days taken by employees with few or without any accrued leave days shall be subject to deduction once they accrue such days;

(2) To limit forced leave to employers in the tourism and hospitality industry, that has experienced the economic effects of Coronavirus (COVID 19) due to the cancellation of bookings and demand for refunds resulting into the reduction of their clientele.

She further disclosed that the Council resolved that employers should avoid undertaking redundancy exercises as it was not only undesirable but would also escalate expenditure on the part of the employer.

Meanwhile, Simukoko said the implications of the COVID-19 on the labour sector called for concerted efforts in mitigating the negative effects.

The special TCLC meeting was held last Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Twangale Park with the view of formulating viable strategies and solutions to mitigate the challenges posed by the Coronavirus (COVID 19) on the administration of employment relations in Zambia.