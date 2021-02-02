SMART EAGLES

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Hon. Mumbi Phiri has encouraged those who left the party for various personal reasons to return .

Hon. Phiri says this is because the party belongs to everyone adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to contribute towards its growth .

She said others should also emulate Hon. Musenge’s decision to rejoin the ruling party after serious introspection.

Meanwhile Hon. Phiri has stated that the party will embrace those who are returning and ensure that they have a sense of belonging.

“Am calling upon all my brothers and sisters who left , to come back , the party belongs to everyone.” Said the Deputy SG .

Further , Hon Phiri has called for discipline among young people in the party .

She said young people should stop using media blogs to insult leaders , but instead use them to strengthen the party at all levels.

She was speaking during the burial of the former Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Timothy Walamba in Kitwe .

She was accompanied by several Party dignitaries and the Deputy Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza among others .

And Hon. Phiri has described the late Mr. Walamba as a pillar of Knowledge on Zambias political landscape.

Mr. Walamba was a Founding Member of the Patriotic Front (PF) and one of the first Members of the Central Committee of the Party appointed by the late President Michael Sata in 2001.

He was appointed Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana by President Michael Sata after 2011.

He was the longest serving President of the Mineworkers Union of Zambia between 1982 and 1990.

At a tender age of 20 he joined the United National Independence Party (UNIP) where he was responsible for mobilizing members for the party and sensitizing the general public to understand their rights and need for self governance.

He was bestowed with the Presidential Medal by His Excellency Michael Chilufya Sata for his outstanding and exemplary contribution towards the struggle for Zambias Independence.

He has since been put to rest at his farm in Kitwe .

