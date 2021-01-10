End Times…

MONGU MAN EXPLAINS WHY HE IMPREGNATED HIS BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER

“I slept with her 8 times instead of 5 as advised by my sangoma”

A 42 year old man of Mongu in Mandanga Area has been arrested by Mongu Central Police after he impregnated his 15 year old biological daughter. The man who was arrested on Thursday this week, admitted sleeping with his daughter 8 times in order to boost his business adding that it was a mistake on his part that he ended up impregnating her.

“I work at Kahule Guesst House (within Mongu) where I get K400 per month. So due to persistent poverty I went to the witchdoctor who told me to sleep with my own virgin daughter 5 times in order to impress the spirit of finances. But its like I made a mistake; i did her 8 times instead of the advised 5 hence she got pregnant”, explained the dad defiler after he was arrested by police. Police say the man will appear in court next week.

Sad indeed. Please you people with girls, don’t trust anyone not even the biological father or uncle. This world has really changed and people are now behaving like animals. Sad