By Patricia Mbewe

Energy Expert, Johnston Chikwanda says the increase in fuel pump prices as announced by the energy regulation board is in line with the 60 days price review policy.

Mr. Chikwanda who is also Energy Forum Zambia Chairperson explains that this is unlike other countries in the SADC region that review their prices every 30 days.

He tells Phoenix News that the fundamental driver for this upward pump price adjustment is a weaker currency index over the price review season and has encouraged consumers to focus on using fuel efficient engines, use good engine oil and tyres which are fit for the road as all this has impact on fuel consumption.

Mr. Chikwanda is further calling on the public to support government’s policy of searching for oil and gas in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chikwanda explains that the upward tariff increase as announced by the ERB is quite significant although some charges which Zesco wanted included have been rejected.

He states that this was expected because for a long time, the tariff in Zambia does not make business sense to attract significant investment needed in the sector.

Mr. Chikwanda who has predicted a further increase in tariffs says this situation is being compounded by expensive power imports and power procurements from independent power producers.

PHOENIX NEWS