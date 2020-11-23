ENERGY EXPERT CALLs FOR RANDOM TESTING OF COOKING OIL FOR TRACES OF TRANSFORMER OIL

By Patricia Male

Energy expert Johnstone Chikwanda is calling for random testing of deep fried food stuffs and cooking oil for traces of transformer oil in view of increased vandalism of transformers.

Transformer oil is used to adulterate with cooking oil in order to increase the thermal stability of the cooking oil at high temperatures in order to allow for reuse for many months without disintegrating.

And Mr. Chikwanda explains that transformer oil is dangerous and harmful and can cause cancer, liver and kidney malfunctioning among other dangers hence the need for relevant authorities to look into this matter urgently to save lives.

