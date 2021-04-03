Energy minister has no Grade 12 certificate

AFTER spearheading efforts to improve the face of Chingola Constituency, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has stepped out of the adoption race for the parliamentary seat due to lack of a full Grade 12 certificate.

His second-born son, Maposa, 38, has stepped in and wants to take over from where his father will leave.

Nkhuwa, who is also a businessman, said in an interview on Thursday that he is not contesting the Chingola seat because he does not meet the requirements.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail