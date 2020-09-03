ENERGY MINISTER SUES CHOMA MP CORNELIUS MWEETWA AND THE MAST NEWSPAPERS FOR THEIR LIES ON FUEL

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has sued Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa for defamation of character.

Mr. Nkhuwa and Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande have sued Mr Mweetwa and three others for alleging that they are stranded with over one million litres of fuel they imported during the temporary shutdown of Indeni Oil Refinery.

This was in the Mast Newspaper edition of July 8, 2020.

According to a writ of summons filled before the Lusaka high court, the minister and Mr. Kopulande are seeking for damages and other costs.

The duo is also asking for an injunction to restrain the defendants from commenting on the matter.

The others sued with Mr Mweetwa are the Mast Newspaper, its Editor in Chief Larry Monze, and Speedwell Mupuchi, the author of the article.