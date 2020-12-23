By DARIUS CHOONYA

Over a year after Local Government Minister Charles Banda and his permanent secretary Ed Chomba differed over the Alick Nkhata flyover Bridge, The Engineering Institution of Zambia has recommended the demolition of the newly constructed 2 million dollars structure in Lusaka.

The bridge was constructed by China State Engineering Corporation.

According to EIZ , the bridge which was opened to the public on December 3rd last year has steep slopes that may lead to frequent accidents.

In a statement, EIZ Registrar and Chief Executive officer Linus Chanda says the assessments that were done prior to undertaking the project do not sufficiently meet a well designed flyover bridge which meets standard specifications.

The registrar also says the safety of pedestrians was equally not addressed during the assessment process.

Early this year, Local Government Permanent Secretary ED Chomba raised alarm on the status of the bridge saying it was a death trap.

But his warnings received criticism from his minister, Mr Charles Banda

Recently, the bridge was closed to motorists as it is now undergoing some renovations.