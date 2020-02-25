By Matthew Kanganja

Engineers from the Ministry of Local Government and Zambia Army have been dispatched to Kanyama compound in Lusaka to assess the number of houses that have been built on top of water pipes for demolition.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- Public Relations Manager Rachael Chama says some houses in Kanyama compound that have been built on top of water pipes risk being demolished to pave way for a new drainage system in the area.

Ms Chama says the DMMU will focus on implementing a permanent solution in the area to avoid the problem of flooding and contaminated water that recurs every rain season.

She has told Phoenix News that a budget to cater for the project is already underway following a meeting of permanent secretaries from various ministries to discuss solutions pertaining to the flooding in Kanyama.

PHOENIX NEWS