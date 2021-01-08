Eleven countries including Zambia have been added to a UK travel ban list after a new mutant strain of Covid-19 was found in South Africa.

Amid fears over the new strain, the South Africa travel ban has been extended to any southern African country, including Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola — as well as Seychelles and Mauritius, the UK Government has revealed.

Meanwhile Israel (and Jerusalem) are to be removed from a list of travel corridors for England following “data showing a significant increase in confirmed cases” in the country, the Department for Transport said.

Brits returning from banned countries will need to quarantine for 10 days from 4am on Saturday, January 9.