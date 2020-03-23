Former Vice President, ENOCK KAVINDELA has urged the United Party for National Party (UPND) Members of Parliament to go back into parliament and debate the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 objectively.

Mr. KAVINDELA says it is only through Parliament that the lawmakers can critically state what it is that they object and accept in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 than shunning from it completely.

Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, Mr. KAVINDELA said in a democratic dispensation its provided for those representatives of the people debate the bill.

He said the Zambian people are waiting for their lawmakers to explain and represent them in parliament as a way of participating in the formation of a National document.

Meanwhile, Former Livestock Minister GREYFORD MONDE said it is wrong for political party leaders to dictate and stop lawmakers from participating in the formation of a serious national document.

Mr. MONDE said lawmakers should NOT be controlled by invisible hands outside parliament which make them fear to express themselves and participate freely in national matters.

And Former MKUSHI lawmaker, INGRID MPHANDE said it is the mandate of policy makers to participate and debate issues that arise in the House without walking away.

Ms MPHANDE has urged Members of Parliament to reflect and make decisions that will contribute to national development.