By Unknown author.

ENOCK KAVINDELE THE PRIDE OF THE LUCHAZI SPEAKING PEOPLE AND ALL THE NORTH WESTERNERS.

According to the oral history, I was told that Enock Kavindele was born from kabompo district in a small village called Nyakwivwa,some killomiters away from Chief Kalunga’s palace where his father use to live before moving to other places within the district. Others also say that, he was born from copperbelt in a town called chingola,up to now I still don’t know if these two statements are true, but that is not the main issue I want to talk about here,I want to talk about his political journey and the things he has done to the province where he comes from, because the truth still remains that he comes from kabompo which is in North Western province.

I hear alot of North Westerners bosting about Enock KAVINDELE, saying that even if others say that North Westerners are dull we are not dull because we also have our own Enock KAVINDELE who was once a vice president and a richest man in Zambia. Really? Are we even supposed to be bosting about that? If yes then how?

Mr Enock Kavindele saved in deferent ministries as a minister,and now later on he was appointed in 2001 as a vice president of the republic of Zambia under the administration of the late president Fredrick Chiluba and Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. When he was appointed as a vice president, people of North Western province had high expectations from him,we now thought that the face of North Western province will definitely change,we expected to have roads which were going to be tarred, good infrastructure e.t.c,but it is sad to mention that our expectations where in vain.

Personally I feel North Western province was going to be developed then when Mr Kavindele was a vice president of the republic of Zambia, because the position itself is as same as the president,he had all what it took to bring development in the province. This time around we where not going to cry for a university, infrastructure and bad road network in every district of North Western province. The question is where did we go wrong as North Westerners that even our own from this province could reject us?

Truly, if our own Kavindele did not do much for this province,who else do we think will come and develop our province?. Chingola today is one of the developed district in copperbelt province all because of our Kavindele from North Western province. Why did he do the same with North Western province where he comes from? Am aware that people of chingola voted for him as an M.P for more than two times,but can you even forget about where you come from because of that? I wish he could answer these questions for me.

This time around when you go to kabompo town and see the town where Kavindele comes from,you can even drop tears,the roads, infrastructure, etc,it is really something else. Worse his home, anyway I will not say alot because I have so much respect for Mr. Kavindele. In as much as we appreciate his services he rendered to this country,but personally, I feel much was not done for North Western province where he comes from.

And in 2016 during campaign period we where told that government had given him a tender to make a railway line from North Western to Angola,up to now nothing is happening,is this project going to commence or maybe another story will come during 2021 campaign period? He knows better!.

I know that alot of people will take this article as political,but for me, I feel I have a right to complain when I see things are not moving right in my province. I am a North Westerner and it really pains me seeing our leaders not doing enough for this province,even when some of them have all what it takes to do so. Now if people like Kavindele cannot do enough for the people of North Western province,then who else will come and redeem us?.

As we draw closer to 2021 general elections, please people of North Western province, let us not choose leaders because they have alot of money to corrupt you,I have said this time and again,this type of selection is Killing us as the province,this is the reason why we keep on complaining,we will keep on complaining if a right thing is not going to be done. Good leaders sacrifises for the sake of his/her people,not these who go to parliament just to get alloweses, eating tax payers money for that poor Zambian voter who stood in a que for than five hours.

The issue of gold in kasenseli has died a natural death, everyone is now quite about it,are we now benefitng from it? Are we awere that our gold is being transported everyday? Vatanga Jami,balongo bami,antan’ga jami. …

We lack unit in North Western province that is the reason why we will always complain.

Yours Honourable Likomeno has spoken.