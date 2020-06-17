PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has found pleasure in the suffering of bar and nightclub owners, says 3RD Liberation Movement leader Enock Roosevelt Tonga.

Tonga yesterday asked President Lungu to open bars and nightclubs within 48 hours, “failure to which we are to shift our reed mats and spend our days and nights right by the doorstep of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu”.

“For goodness sake, where will that wheelbarrow pusher and bar attendant in Marapodi and Kalikiliki shanty compounds of Lusaka (our potential voter) get a K10 to feed his poor family in the absence of bars and nightclubs operating? When people die out of hunger, who will cast a vote for us?” Tonga lamented. “Night operating taxi drivers and workers have no income to survive on simply because the bars and nightclubs were closed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.”

He said the countrywide indefinite closure of bars and nightclubs is a serious impediment on Zambia’s economic development.

“…all breweries are not operating at full capacity – henceforth, reduced tax remittances to the state coffers and trickle-down effect on a contracted transporter (who is paying less tax too) by a brewing company who has employed a driver looking after a family of six people,” Tonga said.

“Poverty continues while President Lungu enjoys his cup of coffee at State House. Ubucushi bwabanenu ensansa shenu ba Lungu (people’s suffering is your joy Mr Lungu).”

Tonga gave President Lungu a 48-hour ultimatum within which bars and nightclubs “must without fail be opened”.

“We believe that your government has by now made enough money under the pretext of coronavirus and it is time to revoke Statutory Instruments (SI) number 21 and 22 and allow life to return to normalcy,” Tonga said. “Failure to open all bars and nightclubs within 48 hours, 3RD Liberation Movement (3RD LM), on behalf of the people of Zambia, will make sure that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not enjoy his cup of coffee at State House until all bars and nightclubs are opened.”

He said he would protest the failure to open the bars within two days.

“After 48 hours, we are to shift our reed mats and spend our days and nights right by the doorstep of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is the one who closed bars and nightclubs,” said Tonga.