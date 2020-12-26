Enough cops will be deployed at burial of UPND cadre to curb lawlessness, Police warn

POLICE have warned that they will deal with “all those who will be on the other side of the law” during the burial of slain UPND cadre Joseph Kaunda in Kafue tomorrow.

In a statement this afternoon, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the police had recieved information that there were some people planning trouble for tomorrow.

Katongo urged Kaunda’s family to bury him in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded.

Kaunda along with National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead on Wednesday as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrived for questioning at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

Police have denied that the two were shot by their officers and President Edgar Lungu has since ordered Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to furnish him with report by Monday.

Nsama who is survived by three children was put to rest today in a ceremony police say was “dignified and without causing any mayhem.”

Katongo thanked Nsama’s family for the peaceful burial

“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Nsama Nsama Chipyoka of National Prosecutions Authority, for interring their beloved one in a dignified manner without causing any mayhem following his demise on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020,” Katongo stated.

“We are therefore calling on the family of the late Joseph Kaunda whose burial is scheduled for tomorrow to emulate the family of the late Nsama to have their departed relative buried in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded,” she added.

Katongo revealed that police had recieved information that some people were planning to cause confusion and attack public places under the guise of mourning.

“We therefore advise all those wishing to cause mayhem to reconsider their intention. Enough police officers have been deployed to ensure that there is no breakdown in law and order during this period. All those that will be on the other side of the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” warned Katongo.

