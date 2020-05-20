Contact: Member of Parliament, Sesheke Constituency, Hon. Romeo Kangombe.

Cell: +260 97 4661210

Email: [email protected]

PRESS RELEASE

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, UPND WILL MEET PF HEAD ON

As United Party for National Development (UPND), we have noted with dismay the continued attacks on our freedoms of Speech and Expression by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government.

Recently we have seen a number of attacks on media houses hosting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, the latest being in Isoka on ISO radio station.

These attacks should not be treated as mere attacks on the freedoms and rights of Hakainde Hichilema as a person but an attack on all of us citizens and our culture as Zambians. As Zambians, we have never been known as violent people. Our country has been known as a haven of peace in Africa and beyond; therefore, PF’s continued and unbecoming behavior of using violent means to silence the opposition through the aforementioned attack and several others has clearly dented the good image of our country.

We must put it on record that our forefathers already fought and died for our freedoms and therefore, we shall not beg for our own freedoms and rights from Edgar Lungu or the PF. We shall instead defend our freedoms with anything at our disposal. We shall no longer treat violent PF cadres with kids’ gloves but we shall fight back. The same way our forefathers fought colonial masters for Independence, we shall fight for our freedoms and rights from tyrants. The police have failed us, we shall not depend on the police for help, but defend ourselves. Hakainde Hichilema will continue to interact with citizens of this country as it is his constitutional right to do so and anyone who wants to stand in his way will be dealt with accordingly.

In a similar manner, allow me to state that we have two local government by-elections coming up in Sesheke after two councilors re-signed and we wish to advise the PF against practicing its usual violent campaign tactics because we are more than ready to defend ourselves this time. I want to assure the nation and all peace loving Zambians and my party, the UPND, that we will retain the two seats in contest with huge margins because the people of Sesheke want to send a signal that they want change of government.

We pray that love, peace and unity will prevail in our country. As Parliament opens, we are more equal to the tasks to fight the evil Bill 10. Nothing that seeks to divide this nation will prevail.

God bless you and our country Zambia.

UPND MEDIA TEAM