ENOUGH OF YOUR FAKE CALL OUTS – WE ARE GAME WARNS UPND NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER LIKANDO MUFALALI.

UPND National Youth Chairperson Likando Mufalali has warned Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo against abusing his office to silence opposition leaders espercially President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Likando reacting over the recent summoning of President Hakainde Hichilema’s to Force Headquarters for questioning said the PF are trying to find means of fullfilling their dream that President Hichilema will never be Zambia’s President.

“We want you to know that we have everything all of you have said about HH not becoming the President of Zambia and that his name will not appear on the ballot and all of you will be held accountable in your individual capacity when the right time comes as for institutions we are saying you have time to do what constitution requires you to do,Zambia is watching.” said Mr Mufalali.

The Police yesterday served President Hichilema’s lawyer, Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company with summons on Mr Hichilema for investigations at the Force Headquarters on an unspecified matter.

And Mufalali says the youths have run out of patience with the Police’s habit to arbitrarily arrest Mr Hichilema on tramped up charges, saying the infamous ‘Mongu Road Rage’ which led to his 127 days incarceration at Chimbokaila and then Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison was the last time Mr Hichilema would be arrested under instructions by PF.

“If Mr Lungu thinks he is going to put Hichilema in cells, this time it won’t work…because this time as we move towards Monday, we are answering the call. We are coming! We are going there in large numbers and I appeal to all our youths and sympathisers to abandon their businesses and daily activities and turn out in large numbers so that Monday can be ‘blacked out’,” stated Mufalali.

Mr Mufalali has since ordered all UPND youths and Party sympathisers across the country to turn out in large numbers and offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema when he appears at Force Headquarters on a date to be announced Police.

On the summoning of Mr Hichilema to the Anti Corruption Commission at the instigation of embattled Equity and Economic Party leader, Chilufya Tayali, Mufalalu stated that it was unfortunate that the Commission had opted to act swiftly against Mr Hichilema when the person who reported him was expected to be languishing in prison for alarming the nation by alleging that he knew the people behind the gassing of citizens that ravaged the country early this year.

He has since ordered UPND youths to effect citizens’ arrest against Tayali.

“We took Chilufya Tayali to the Courts of law to be prosecuted for criminalities. But nothing has been and until now, the Courts have not set a date for his case in which we sued him for alleging that he knows the people behind the gassing of citizens. Since the Police have failed to arrest Tayali, am telling you to arrest him wherever you find him,” he said Mr Mufalali.

CIC PRESS TEAM