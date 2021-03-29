ENTIRE PF BRANCH IN BAULENI JOINS UPND

Lusaka- 28/03/21

UPND National Chairman for special duties William Banda this afternoon received more than 40 PF members in Kabulonga ward 16 of Lusaka Central constituency who defected to the UPND at a ceremony attended by Constituency officials.

Mr Banda also welcomed and thanked the defectors for making a decision to join the UPND.

Mr Banda said the development PF had brought in the area was nothing but garbage and that all roads and clinics in the area where built by the UNIP and MMD governments.

Leading the defectors was John sekiya who is former branch Chairperson saying they decided to join the UPND because life under the PF had hard.

UPND Lusaka Central Vice Secretary in charge of politics Kasola yasa said ” My President Hakainde Hichilema is the people’s Choice because he has demonstrated that he stands for his country Zambia and it’s people,” he said.

UPND Kabulonga ward 16 Chairlady, Ms Nguleka appealed to everyone not to relent and encouraged defectors to recruit more people to join the party.

