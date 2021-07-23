ENTIRE PF IN NZINGU WARD OF CHIKANKATA DEFECT TO UPND
_”…and pledged to support and campaign vigorously for the UPND candidate for Chikankata constituency”_

More than hundred PF officials of shamayuwa in Nzingu ward of Chikankata Constituency have ditched the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to join the biggest opposition political party UPND citing lies, poverty, continued fake promises and lack of Development.

The entire structure was filled with joy and pleasure as UPND Chikankata Candidate Jacqueline Sabao welcomed them to UPND a Party she said has credible leadership with morals and interest of people at heart. The former PF members accused the ruling party candidate in the constituency of practicing campaign of character assassination, mudslinging, propaganda and lies.

And former PF Nzingu ward Chairperson Mr Clive Moonga said, they have reasons as a structure to defect because of the unfulfilled promises from the ruling patriotic front. He added on saying, UPND has a credible leader with a vision to take Zambia to another level and promised to support the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking at the same event former PF Nzingu chairlady, Elly Precious Munyati said they have never experienced such suffering to the extent that they are not able to feed their families and educate their children because of high cost of living.

The New members mostly women complained of lack facilities for expectant mothers including lack of medicines in health centres.

Responding to their sentiments UPND National trustee Grace chivube said they had joined a Party whose leadership has a vision of making their lives better unlike the PF whose leadership has no vision.

The new ambassadors of change were welcomed by Mr Grace chivube National trustee who was accompanied by UPND Chikankata Chairman Davie Katowa, Chikankata Candidate Jacqueline Sabao, and Nzingu ward councillor Candidate Angela phiri.
