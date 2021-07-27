Teodorin Obiang Mangue, vice-president of Equatorial Guinea and son of the president, has been slapped with sanctions by the United Kingdom on allegations of misappropriating funds and taking bribes to finance his lavish lifestyle.

His government slammed these sanctions as unilateral and illegal.

He drew criticism for spending R10 million over a weekend in South Africa on champagne and renovations on property, as well as a fleet of expensive poshy vehicles.

These included a 2004 Bentley Arnage, a Bentley Continental R as well as a Lamborghini Murcielago.

He has properties in SA to the value of R50 million, in Malibu to the value of US$31 million and in California and Paris.

He owns a Hip-Hop record label, TNO Entertainment and in 2008, he was reported to own a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 sports car, a Maserati MC 12.

Some of his luxurious properties have been confiscated and auctioned off as proceeds of corruption.

He was promoted from a ministerial post by his father, to second Vice President, then to First Vice President, placing him in poll position to succeed his father.