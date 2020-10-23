By Chileshe Mwango

The Energy Regulation Board –ERB- has refuted online media reports indicating that it has effected an upward adjustment in fuel prices.

On Thursday, an online publish reported that the ERB has increased fuel price by K3, 50 ngwee and attributed the shortage of the commodity in some filling stations to this development.

But ERB Public Relations Manager, Kwali Mfune has told Phoenix News in an interview that at no time has the energy regulator increased fuel prices saying new prices are never adjusted abruptly but laid down procedures are followed.

Ms Mfune who has advised members of the public to disregard the said story has also disclosed that the fuel shortage in some of the service stations is as a result of work stoppage by some tanker drivers who are demanding improved conditions of service.

PHOENIX NEWS