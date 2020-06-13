The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it will investigate allegations by ZESCO customers that electricity units are depleting faster than usual.

In a statement, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Funi said investigations will be carried out to determine the validity of the allegations and rule out possibilities of meters having been tampered with or malfunctioning on account of age or other factors.

“As investigations progress, members of the public would be informed of the findings, either periodically or at the conclusion of the matter,” she said.

Ms Funi said the board will engage relevant ministries and suppliers to determine facts leading to the anomaly.

“A number of complaints have been received by the ERB, while various media outlets have also reported receiving similar reports, prompting responses from ZESCO on the matter.

The consumers allege that there is a noticeable difference in their consumption patterns for the same number of units and their electricity bills have gone up” she said.

She has advised ZESCO customers to report similar complaints or make inquiries on other energy matters to the ERB may through the toll free line 848.