ERIC CHANDA JOINS MUNALI RACE UNDER PF

FORMER 4th Revolution leader Eric Chanda has announced his intentions to contest the Munali seat on the Patriotic Front ticket.

Addressing the party structures shortly after he announced his intentions, Chanda said he had decided to stand so that he could solve the many challenges which people were facing in the area.

He said PF government had worked and Munali needed a member of parliament who would be able to defend the ruling party.

Mr. Chanda joins the likes of Chrispin Chiinda, PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza and the incumbent Member of Parliament Nkandu Luo