ESAU CHULU AND GROUP MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY

Essau Chulu, Patrick Nshindano and the entire ECZ board must resign immediately for lying and deceiving the people of Zambia on how voter registration will be conducted.

They are untrustworthy, crooks, liars, cheats and are working under the instructions of the PF.

How do you change the rules and registration process less than 12 hours before voter registration commences?

They are so creepy that they had to release the statement in the middle of the night when half the nation is asleep!