ESSAU CHULU SAYS VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES AT POLLING STATIONS WILL ONLY OPERATE FOR 7 DAYS, YET NSHINDANO TOLD THE NATION THAT THEY WILL OPERATE FOR 30 DAYS PERMANENTLY AT EACH POLLING STATION

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano told the people of Zambia that there will be over 9000 voter registration centres permanently stationed at each polling station for 30 days.

It was based on this that he declared that they will be able to register 9 Million voters by registering 33 voters per day at each polling station.

But today, a few hours before voter registration commences, ECZ Chairperson Essau Chulu has told the nation through a press video statement given late at night, at 20.30 Hrs that voter registration at each polling station will only be done for 7 days then the registration officers move to the next polling station for 7 days.

This is totally unacceptable, they are going to do voter registration in the same manner Kampyongo did the mobile NRC issuance.

It will be a game of cat and mouse, hide and seek as voters will constantly need to find a registration centre and even when you find one it will move within a week.

This is a well calculated evil scheme to prevent people from registering as voters.

This scheme will also see more voter registration equipment and officers in perceived PF strongholds and less officers in opposition strongholds.

Mark our words, they will not even manage to register 4 million people with this scheme.

It’s also very likely that the ECZ will pre print voters cards for all of those people that were issued with NRC’S by the PF in their strongholds.

This is one hell of a sham election, every action the ECZ has taken along the way is illegal, in breach of the Electoral Process Act of 2016 and designed to rig the elections on Lungu’s behalf. -NDC