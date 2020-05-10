By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

ESAU CHULU SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO HANDLE NEXT GENERAL ELECTIONS.

By this time we expected complete overhaul of ECZ. Esau presided over a disputed election which almost plunged Zambia into chaos Thanks to Bally’s heart.

After scandalous 2016 elections, which Esau was reading wrong figures, we expected a new chairperson at ECZ. ECZ should know that 2021 is a mend or break election, anything goes. Because, PF will be painfully losing the Governance right and the Opposition will be taking charge. Thus, we need a new chair at ECZ.

Esau will be the reason there will be no peace. Esau has soiled hands he is nolonger credible, keeping him there is a serious risk to this country.

Let him do what Priscilla Did, disgracefully leave ECZ before August this Year.

2021 Teyabana iyo…