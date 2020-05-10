justice Esau Chulu
By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

ESAU CHULU SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO HANDLE NEXT GENERAL ELECTIONS.

By this time we expected complete overhaul of ECZ. Esau presided over a disputed election which almost plunged Zambia into chaos Thanks to Bally’s heart.

After scandalous 2016 elections, which Esau was reading wrong figures, we expected a new chairperson at ECZ. ECZ should know that 2021 is a mend or break election, anything goes. Because, PF will be painfully losing the Governance right and the Opposition will be taking charge. Thus, we need a new chair at ECZ.

Esau will be the reason there will be no peace. Esau has soiled hands he is nolonger credible, keeping him there is a serious risk to this country.

Let him do what Priscilla Did, disgracefully leave ECZ before August this Year.

2021 Teyabana iyo…

