*ESAU CHULU SHOULD NOT TAKE CITIZENS FOR GRANTED*

SESHEKE – 22/09/20

The UPND wishes to remind the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson,Esau Chulu that Zambia is not a dictatorship where he and his commission will just wake up and make decisions without consulting major stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is a public institution which should be run in the best interest of the people of Zambia. Anything done without the engagement of the major stakeholders is a recipe for anarchy.

Going into 2021 general elections,we demand that the old voter register be maintained or have the voter registration exercise run for three months and not one. We shall not allow you to undermine a serious process like elections.

We are still burning with anger over the incompetencies exhibited in the last elections and how you have continued to collude with the Patriotic Front in undermining the electoral process and democratic tenents in our country.

Time for jokes is over. Remember to every action there is an equal opposite reaction.

