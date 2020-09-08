Esther Lungu in court for refusing to kiss “foul-smelling” hubby

A 30-YEAR-OLD plumber of Lusaka whose wife does not kiss him passionately during love-making has gone to court seeking to divorce her.

Boniface Mwansa of Makeni Simoson has been married to Esther Lungu, 26, for three years but an absence of romantic smooches in the relationship is straining the couple’s marriage.

Mwansa has now sued Esther also of Makeni Simoson in the Kanyama local court for divorce.

Mwansa told the presiding magistrate, Mubukwanu Matalaka that it has been five months since he last kissed his wife despite paying K2000 as dowry and having his marriage recognised under traditional law.

Mwansa said he does not understand why his lawfully wedded wife doesn’t want to kiss him whenever they are making love.

He accuses Esther of being of refusing to wash his clothes because she believes her job as a maid is better than his plumbing career.

As she defended herself, Esther triggered loud and protracted laughter in the court room when she said the reason she resists kissing Mwansa is because of the foul stench he brings home when he returns from unblocking sewer systems.

She said Mwansa was also a drunkard who did not wash his mouth regularly.

Esther explained on several occasions, she she had bought her husband tooth brushes and toothpaste to use but he refused to utilize them.

She said that when making love it’s easier because she can wash her husbands genitals before engaging in the connubial act.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate Matalaka consulted from both families to find out if the marriage had a future and asked the couple to seat and reconsider their decision.

The court advised Mwansa and Esther to invite elders in their families to talk to them and find a better way to end their marriage.

Credit: The Lusaka Sun