By Agness Changala

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) national coordinator Clement Tembo says he will re-contest the Kabwata seat in the fourth coming general elections on the PF ticket.

In 2016, Tembo contested the Kabwata seat as an Independent candidate but lost to incumbent Given Lubinda.

Others that participated were Maiko Zulu who also contested as Independent and Mulenga Sata who contested on the UPND ticket.

Tembo was later appointed as national coordinator for PEIF, a position he gladly received and accepted to work.

But this decision did not go well with some of his supporters who felt that his desire to serve the people of Kabwata had been compromised as he has been ‘bought’ off.

But speaking with Daily Revelation, Tembo said he is re-contesting the seat and has already started the preparations.

He said the people of Kabwata will decide who will be their member of Parliament based on the work each of the aspiring candidates have done.

Tembo added that his ambition cannot be bought off adding that no price can be attached to it.

“My ambition was not bought off. There is no price attached to my ambition,” he said.

Tembo said he welcomed his appointment as PEIF coordinator because he also needed to serve the people in that capacity.

He said it was a national duty that didn’t just allow him to serve the people of Kabwata Constituency but people of Zambia on a larger scale which gives gave him a lot of joy and pleasure.

Tembo said he was raised in Kabwata and was passionate about doing good for the people of that Constituency.

Tembo’s position puts him in direct competition with his party colleague Justice minister Lubinda.-Daily Revelation