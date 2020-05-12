“A woman gotta do what a man gotta do!” At just 34, Ethel Nyirongo

is having her “hey moments” in the seemingly male dominated field.

Ethel told Jonoulists Cadre

that truck driving has been her passion since she was a little child. She loves big cars, she loves challenges and when she grew up, she decided to go to school to learn how to operate trucks at a renowned driving school in Ndola.

Our iron Lady has been driving trucks for 3 years now. She however cited intimidation from Men who believes a woman can’t drive a truck as the major challenge in her filed.

Ethel who enjoys visiting new places as she crosses different boarders has an advise for young girls, ” stay focused and know exactly what you want, hard work and determination brings big achievement.”

Ethel, “YOU ARE THE LEADER, THE GAME CHANGER, THE YOUNG AND THE FEATURE” and PF cadre wishes you well as you represent the Zambian woman from cape to Cairo. God bless you.