ETHEN PHIRI DONATE 2 BULLS TO UPND JUSTIN KABWE WARD 21 EXECUTIVE TOWARDS 2021 ELECTIONS

UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 Aspiring Councillor Mr Ethen Phiri yesterday met the UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 executive were he unveiled 2 bulls to the executive. Mr Phiri said the gesture was towards election management in Justin kabwe ward 21 more especially for foot soldiers and polling agents in the ward.

He said 2021 is a must win game for his party and it was the responsibility of each party member to begin to prepare now and show readiness for 2021 because it will be a crucial year for everyone.

Receiving the support on behalf of the ward executive was the ward executive secretary Mr Kakwete who on behalf of the ward, said the ward was grateful for the gesture and encouraged the aspiring councillor to continue doing good works like he has always been doing because Hope and Help is on the way.

The aspiring councillor said the agenda is to see to it that President HH aka Bally goes to State house and Justin kabwe ward 21 will be one of the wards that shall contribute highly to the winning vote and the donation of his 2 bulls is just the beginning towards the preparation for 2021 General elections.

*Mr Ethen Phiri is the UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 Aspiring councillor in Mandevu constituency of Lusaka district in Lusaka Province*