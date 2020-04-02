By Smart Eagles

Information and broadcasting minister Hon Dora Siliya has called for responsible journalism devoid of propaganda and malice in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

She has noted with concern the reporting of unverified COVID-19 information by some sections of the media and said such should be avoided in order to avoid alarming the nation.

She says media houses should ensure they get the right and correct information when it comes to statistics so that people are well informed during this critical period when government is making all steps possible to contain the epidemic.

“This is not about who is infected or not but it’s about the numbers.Lets not discriminate but ensure that all is done to reduce the numbers because the more we reduce contraction of new cases the more we will succeed at combatting the virus” Ms Siliya emphasized.

She further urged the media to work with all stakeholders responsibly so that there is no miscommunication at any level and assured that government stands ready to engage all stakeholders in ensuring that the fight is won through an open door policy.

Ms Siliya further said it does not benefit anyone for government to be untruthful on the matter because the matter affects everyone hence the efforts by government to make sure the Coronavirus pandemic is effectively addressed.

She was speaking Thursday afternoon during the COVID-19 thirteenth update by Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.