Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision was made following intense consultations with the opposition politicians.

“Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution,” he said.

“This decision is not one that we decide for today’s generation. We’re taking it for our kids too. It is not only what we take in Ethiopia today, it is a decision that we will also decide on tomorrow,” he added.

