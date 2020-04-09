Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses delegates during the signing of the Sudan's power sharing deal, that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventual elections, following the overthrow of a long-time leader Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah - RC138A0BD790

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision was made following intense consultations with the opposition politicians.

“Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution,” he said.

“This decision is not one that we decide for today’s generation. We’re taking it for our kids too. It is not only what we take in Ethiopia today, it is a decision that we will also decide on tomorrow,” he added.

 

Global Covid-19 Cases

1518773
Confirmed
88505
Deaths
330589
Recovered

Zambia Covid-19 Cases

39
Confirmed
1
Deaths
7
Recovered

Ethiopia Covid-19 Cases

55
Confirmed
2
Deaths
4
Recovered

 

