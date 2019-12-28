- Samuel is confident of Blaugrana reunion.
- He wants to revive successful Barca of Guardiola times.
- His main objective is to win the Champions League in style.
In his latest interview with Cadena SER, retired Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o has expressed his intentions as a future coach.
He wants to go hard like Josep Guardiola.
“I will return to Barca one day.
“I want to be the first black coach to win the Champions League.
“I’d like my team to play like Josep Guardiola’s,” he added.
The Cameroonian has recently announced his retirement. His spell at Catalonia is considered to be the most glorious. Here’s his stat record at Barca:
Samuel Eto’o record at Barca:
- 199 games
- 130 goals
- 40 assists
- La Liga winner (3)
- Champions League winner (2)
- Copa del Rey (1)
- Supercopa de Espana (2)