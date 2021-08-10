By DARIUS CHOONYA

The European Union has advised the Zambian government against shutting down internet during the general election period.

European Union Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski says it becomes difficult for citizens to exercise their rights if Internet is shut down. .

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner Mitchel fears that that right to freedom of expression is curtailed if internet is restricted during the general election period.

On Monday, Acting Government Chief Spokesperson Amos Malupenga hinted on the possibility of shutting down the internet if some Zambians will abuse the cyber space during this year’s general election.

Zambia goes to the polls on Thursday, 12 august, 2021.