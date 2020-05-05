By Sipilisiwe Ncube

THE European Union (EU) in Zambia has appealed to all stakeholders to work together and find a solution to reopen Prime Television.

And Transparency International Zambia has urged the Independent Broadcasting Authority to reinstate Prime TV’s operating licence as a gesture of goodwill.

In a press release by EU High Representative Josep Borrell to commemorate World Press Freedom Day, Sunday, the Union recognized the essential role which journalists played in upholding online and offline freedom of expression in democratic societies.

“Today, the EU strongly reaffirms its continued support for the key role of independent and reliable media all around the world. Press Freedom is a right, not just of media professionals, but of each and every one of us. In this context, the EU delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions in Zambia encourages all relevant stakeholders to work closely together to find a timely and amicable solution so that Prime TV may resume its broadcasting as soon as possible,” Borrell stated.

“On World Press Freedom Day, we pay tribute to the essential role of journalism in upholding online and offline freedom of expression in democratic societies and fostering transparency and accountability.”

He stated that journalists and media all over the world have continued to do their work despite working under difficult circumstances as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the additional risks and challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, journalists and media workers all over the world are continuing their essential work, sometimes in difficult circumstances. They are giving a voice to the most vulnerable, making sure their stories are heard. They are bringing testimonies from less accessible areas, including conflict zones. They are providing essential information about the often devastating impact of the pandemic in different parts of the world as well as uplifting stories of solidarity and courage,” Borrell stated.

Borrell expressed concern that some countries had used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to impose undue restrictions on freedom of the press.

“The COVID-19 crisis has brought the importance of the work of the press into sharp relief. In times of uncertainty, more than ever, access to reliable fact-checked information, that is free from undue interference and influence, is crucial and contributes to a more resilient society. It is a matter of concern that the COVID-19 pandemic is being used in some countries as a pretext for imposing undue restrictions on freedom of the press,” he stated.

“In too many countries journalists have to contend with restrictive legislation, sometimes ascribed to the COVID-19 emergency, that curbs freedom of expression and the freedom of the press. Internet shutdowns and website closures are proliferating. Reporters, especially women, are subject to smear campaigns, financial pressure and attacks by government or partisan media outlets, often forcing them to self-censor. Too many face harassment, arbitrary arrest and imprisonment. Too many have lost their lives for doing their work.”

Meanwhile, Borrel stated that the EU would continue promoting trustworthy sources to speak about the COVID-19 so as to prevent misinformation.

“The European Union is working at home and abroad to counter the health, human rights and socioeconomic implications of the pandemic, including on media houses. While uncompromising on the need to uphold freedom of expression, the EU’s response also focuses on fighting disinformation about COVID-19. This involves promoting trustworthy sources, demoting false or misleading content, and taking down content that is illegal. These actions can only succeed if they can build on the conscientious work of committed and courageous journalists, whose daily efforts make societies safer, fairer and more democratic,” stated Borrell.

And TIZ urged IBA to reinstate Prime TVs operating licence as a gesture of goodwill.

In a separate statement, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe reiterated his organisations displeasure over the Prime TV closure.

“We note with continued sadness government’s adamant stance over the issue of Prime TV, which has been taken off the air over what we consider to be unconvincing reasons advanced by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA). We therefore wish to call upon the IBA that on this day when we are celebrating press freedom, they should exercise a gesture of good will by reinstating Prime TV’s broadcasting licence. It is however sad to note that the overall environment within which the media in Zambia operates continues to be one fraught with a myriad of challenges, more so for journalists from private media houses, who are increasingly treated with suspicion especially from the ruling elite and have in some cases become victims of violence from overzealous political party cadres,” Nyambe stated.

He also expressed concern over the continued absence of access to information legislation despite commitments from successive governments.

“As TI-Z, our commemoration of World Press Freedom Day would not be complete without reflecting on some of the obstacles that threaten the continued existence of a free and vibrant media in Zambia. In this vein, we note with deep concern the continued absence of access to information legislation despite commitments that have been made by successive governments over this issue. We therefore make an earnest appeal to the Patriotic Front government to hasten the process of enacting the Access to Information Bill into law as we believe this will be an important step towards enhancing our democratic aspirations as a country,” stated Nyambe.

The 2020 World Press Freedom Day is being commemorated under the global theme: “Journalism without Fear or Favour.”