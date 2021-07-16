The European Union -EU- Election Observation Mission has deployed 32 long term Observers across all ten provinces in Zambia.

Deputy Chief Observer Dimitra Ioannou says the observers will meet with local and electoral officials, representatives from political parties and candidates among others.

Ms. Ioannou says their observation will focus on campaign activities, electoral preparations and the arrangements for the polling day.

Speaking before flagging off the departure of the observers in Lusaka today, Ms. Ioannou said the long-term observers will be joined by short term observers from different EU member states bringing the total strength to around 70.

She said the EU Election Observation Mission will be led by Chief Observer Maria Arena, a member of the European Parliament from Belgium who will arrive in the country next week.

Ms. Ioannou said the role of the EU Election Observation Mission is to carry out a comprehensive observation of the entire electoral process in all districts of Zambia.

She said the Mission will issue a preliminary statement of their findings shortly after Election Day and that a final report will be presented at a later stage after the conclusion of the entire electoral process.