EVANS KANGWA BUYS A LUXURY BUS FOR HIS ZAMBIAN OWNED TEAM

IN it’s quest to ensuring the safety and comfortability of the players on the road, The Evans Kangwa sponsored side, Shamuel FC, have acquired a specious luxurious 45 seater Hyundai bus for the club.

Shamuel Soccer Academy remains committed to advancing and improving the quality standards of football in the country and the world over.

The Hyundai bus comes at a time when the club’s highest priority is to win the league and be promoted into the Eden University National league which is second to the country’s supper league.

“Shamuel soccer academy management have welcomed the Bus Bought by the Zambian National Team Skipper and Arsenal Tula striker Evans Kangwa saying it is a great achievement for the club and is definitely a boost to meeting the club’s milestone of greatness,” the team wrote on their Facebook page.

The Lusaka based academy owned by Russia based Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa has junior teams ranging from under-8 to 17 with the main team competing in the FAZ Division 1 Lusaka Province.

SHAMUEL MEDIA